3 players Broncos should give a good look to in finale
The Denver Broncos will close out the 2022 season at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.
After such a disastrous season, it may come as a massive relief for some fans that this season is almost over. And while it would be nice to go out with a win, particularly for interim coach Jerry Rosburg, it will be a game in which the team needs to at least create something to build on this offseason.
With nothing to play for other than pride, the Broncos need to consider using some of the players that have not seen the field much this season. We saw them finally get Albert Okwuegbunam going last week, as I suggested they should do here, and now it’s time to see what the team has in a few other guys.
Rosburg seems to be taking an entirely different approach than former head coach Nathaniel Hackett did and he should trot these players out onto the field this Sunday against the Chargers and give them a chance to show that they could be a part of the team’s future plans.
Broncos should get a good look at Ja’Quan McMillian, Cornerback
The Broncos made some transactions on Tuesday, placing both Dalton Risner and Marlon Mack on injured reserve while promoting both offensive lineman Will Sherman and defensive back Ja’Quan McMillian from the practice squad.
Ja’Quan McMillian was signed by the Broncos as an undrafted free agent from East Carolina. He was one of the more intriguing undrafted players the team signed and if he is not placed on the inactive list this week, the Broncos should give him a chance on more than just special teams.
Damarri Mathis had to leave last week’s game with a concussion and if he is unable to clear protocol in order to play in this game, McMillian should absolutely see some defensive snaps in this game, even if it’s late and in trash time.