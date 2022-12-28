Broncos move on from former high draft pick
The Denver Broncos have released former third-round pick Michael Ojemudia.
Lost in the shuffle of all of the recent coaching news surrounding the team, the Broncos quietly released the former day two draft pick on Tuesday, waving the white flag on the defensive back less than three seasons into his career.
Pressed into action as a rookie in 2020, Ojemudia, who the Broncos took out of Iowa, had some impressive performances that also included some boneheaded penalties. That is to be expected out of a rookie.
He played in all 16 games as a rookie, making 11 starts. From there, injuries and a lack of performance slowed down his career. He played in two games in 2021 and did not see the field in a single game this season.
Though there was plenty of promise when Ojemudia was drafted, this news should not be seen as surprising at all considering the lack of productivity over the last two seasons.
In 18 games with the team, Ojemudia had 73 total tackles, eight pass deflections and four forced fumbles, almost all of those numbers coming in 2020.
In other transactions, the Broncos released running back Devine Ozigbo from the practice squad and filled two practice squad spots with tight end Dalton Keene and defensive back Delonte Hood.
Keene has already had one stint on the Broncos’ practice squad this season. He went to high school at Chatfield in Littleton before going to Virginia Tech in college. Like Ojemudia, he was taken in the third round of the 2020 draft by the New England Patriots but has done almost nothing as a pro, with just three career receptions.
Hood is a complete unknown, coming out of tiny Peru State, which is located in Peru, Nebraska. He went undrafted this past spring and was signed by the Cincinnati Bengals, showing some good work in three preseason games for the team.
He could be a future prospect for the Broncos.
But Ojemudia will get another chance as well. The day after being released, he was claimed on waivers by the Chicago Bears.
The Broncos’ 2020 draft class, which looked quite strong following the draft, is starting to fall apart.
Ojemudia, McTelvin Agim, Derrek Tuszka and Netane Muti are no longer with the team. Albert Okwuegbunam has fallen out of favor. Lloyd Cushenberry and K.J. Hamler have been injured and have disappointed when on the field. Justin Strnad and Tyrie Cleveland are fringe roster players at best.
That leaves Jerry Jeudy, who has also been a bit of a disappointment.