4 QB prospects Broncos should have their eyes on in 2023 draft
The Denver Broncos have Russell Wilson and must be committed to him for the future, but that doesn’t mean a strong contingency plan should not be formed in 2023.
The Broncos have suffered through a miserable 2022 season that will soon be over. The worst part of the season has been how poorly Wilson has played combined with the fact that the Broncos don’t even own their own first-round pick.
They were able to secure another first-round pick by moving Bradley Chubb ahead of the trade deadline but that pick should not be used on a quarterback as Wilson is going to have to be the team’s starter for at least the 2023 season and probably much longer.
There are many fans who are in the camp of going through the motions in 2023 in order to land a high pick in the 2024 draft in order to snag someone like Caleb Williams, this year’s Heisman Trophy winner.
The Broncos likely would not have to use a first-round pick on the prospects listed here and they should be doing their homework on each of them.
QB prospects Broncos should look at in 2023 NFL Draft
A highly-intriguing prospect, Dorian Thompson-Robinson is coming off a tremendous senior season at ULCA in which he completed close to 70 percent of his passes for 2,883 yards and 25 touchdowns. He rushed for another 631 yards and a score.
Thompson-Robinson is a dual-threat weapon that teams using an RPO-style out of the playbook can make great use of. He just turned 23 years old and will be one of the top prospects in the draft, but should still slide out of the first round.
The Broncos could definitely take a look at him as a potential successor to Wilson at some point down the road.
Playing at UCLA, he has worked with former NFL coach Chip Kelly which has certainly helped prepare him for the next level as well.
Thompson-Robinson is a fantastic athlete and while he doesn’t have elite arm talent, he can make every throw on the field.
Fans will still get another chance to see him against Pittsburgh in this year’s Sun Bowl and he has received an invite to the annual East-West Shrine Game.