3 players who are playing for their future on the Broncos in Week 15

Sayre Bedinger
DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 20: Jalen Virgil #15 of the Denver Broncos runs during an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on November 20, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. The Las Vegas Raiders won in overtime (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 20: Jalen Virgil #15 of the Denver Broncos runs during an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on November 20, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. The Las Vegas Raiders won in overtime (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 04: Alex Singleton #49 of the Denver Broncos lines up against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

3. Alex Singleton

I think it’s a bit late to be talking about what linebacker Alex Singleton has to “prove” to stick around beyond this season, quite frankly. I really just wanted to use this platform as a way to talk about the great job Singleton has done this year, since the majority of the 2022 season has been spent lamenting on the poor play of the offense and certainly not focusing on the great play of the defense.

And Singleton has been right at the center of that great play for the defense.

As a matter of fact, I would be willing to say at this point that Singleton has made himself rather indispensable to that unit and his presence on a week-to-week basis elevates the defense as a whole. Working alongside Josey Jewell, Singleton has been a godsend.

The Broncos got him for less money than most of their day three NFL Draft picks in 2022, but that’s not going to be the case in 2023. I think Singleton is a strong candidate to be re-signed here in a couple of months, and I believe he’ll get a multi-year deal to stick around and play with Jewell.

From the sounds of things, Singleton and Jewell have become best pals off the field as well as great co-workers on it. Singleton is on pace to absolutely destroy his previous career high of 137 tackles with 114 heading into this week’s matchup against the Cardinals. He’s now had three straight years of 100+ tackles and has been a machine in that regard for the Broncos.

He should be back in 2023 if the front office doesn’t completely low-ball him. I would be willing to guess he wants to be back in Denver as well.

