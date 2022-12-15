3 players who are playing for their future on the Broncos in Week 15
3. Alex Singleton
I think it’s a bit late to be talking about what linebacker Alex Singleton has to “prove” to stick around beyond this season, quite frankly. I really just wanted to use this platform as a way to talk about the great job Singleton has done this year, since the majority of the 2022 season has been spent lamenting on the poor play of the offense and certainly not focusing on the great play of the defense.
And Singleton has been right at the center of that great play for the defense.
As a matter of fact, I would be willing to say at this point that Singleton has made himself rather indispensable to that unit and his presence on a week-to-week basis elevates the defense as a whole. Working alongside Josey Jewell, Singleton has been a godsend.
The Broncos got him for less money than most of their day three NFL Draft picks in 2022, but that’s not going to be the case in 2023. I think Singleton is a strong candidate to be re-signed here in a couple of months, and I believe he’ll get a multi-year deal to stick around and play with Jewell.
From the sounds of things, Singleton and Jewell have become best pals off the field as well as great co-workers on it. Singleton is on pace to absolutely destroy his previous career high of 137 tackles with 114 heading into this week’s matchup against the Cardinals. He’s now had three straight years of 100+ tackles and has been a machine in that regard for the Broncos.
Russell Wilson gives glimpse of what is to come, or what could have been
Did Russell Wilson give the Denver Broncos and Broncos Country a glimpse of what is to come or a glimpse of what could have been vs. Kansas City?
He should be back in 2023 if the front office doesn’t completely low-ball him. I would be willing to guess he wants to be back in Denver as well.