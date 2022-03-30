3 bargain free agents the Denver Broncos could still try to sign
The Denver Broncos could still look into some bargains in free agency with one month to the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are three options the team should consider.
The Denver Broncos aren’t done adding to their roster. The team obviously has nine picks in the 2022 NFL Draft (according to George Paton; it seems NFL Draft sites differ on that and say the Broncos only have eight picks) but also plenty of cap space to work with (over $16 million).
Not that George Paton needs to go out and just spend the rest of the team’s available cap space in one fell swoop, but there are undoubtedly some moves that could be made to upgrade the roster’s depth and even some starting positions…on a budget, at that.
With the biggest waves of free agency in the rearview, there are some impact players that could be had at very team-friendly rates at this point. Let’s take a look at a handful the Denver Broncos could explore signing in the coming weeks.
Bargain free agents the Denver Broncos must consider
1. Jerick McKinnon, RB (Chiefs)
Free agent running backs should not be completely eliminated from the discussion just because people don’t like the practice of signing free agent running backs.
I might not advocate for the Denver Broncos paying a running back $7 million per season or more on a multi-year deal again, but I would absolutely advocate a budget-friendly one-year deal for a back like Jerick McKinnon, who could be an elite third-down back.
What is the hangup with the Denver Broncos and Melvin Gordon? It’s likely the amount of workload that Gordon wants and the Broncos are more ready to commit to giving additional touches to Javonte Williams.
With that being the case, the Broncos need to bring in backs that are okay with their workload, whatever it may be.
It just so happens that McKinnon was once drafted by the Minnesota Vikings where obviously George Paton was working in the front office and he’s proven over the last two seasons that he can stay healthy. He showed some really nice things near the end of last season and in the playoffs for the Chiefs where he was one of their primary pass-catching backs.
On a one-year, team-friendly deal, McKinnon has the potential to be a 50-reception guy or more in 2022 and vastly outplay his pay grade.